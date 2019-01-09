The top golf themed slot games
Thanks to the likes of Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy, golf has grown in popularity over the years which has led to software companies creating golf-themed slots for the masses. Below you will find the ins and outs of the top golf themed slots available to play!
The Argyle Open is a Microgaming powered slot featuring a 5 reel, 40 win line engine. Players will be invited onto the golf course from as little as 40p a spin where they can benefit from multipliers, wild symbols, scatter pays, free spins and a very exciting bonus game. High rollers can splash the cash with an £80 max stake, which sees those symbols becoming more valuable. Max win is capped at 1.6million coins – which will boost the bankroll of any size!
Birdy Bucks by Nuworks is a combination of birds and golf – you can probably guess that with the name. Created in 2016, this 5 reel, 25 win line animated slot features two progressive jackpots and a base game jackpot. Ducks, eagles, beavers and golf-related paraphernalia are scattered on the reels, along with scatter symbols, wild symbols, multipliers and a hole in one bonus game. This slot game is as simple as selecting a bet and spinning the reels, but we would like to have seen some free spins thrown in for good measure.
Gold Trophy 2 was created by Play’n Go and it’s feature rich, which is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Featuring 5 reels and 20 win lines, Gold Trophy 2 has a top jackpot of 5,000x your stake, which is generous for even the smallest of stakes – never mind the high rollers amongst you. The golf wild trophy is wild and deliver the non-progressive jackpot, when a five of a kind combination appears on your active win line. Scatters and multipliers excite, but not as much as the free games feature where all wins are subjected to a 3x multiplier! Drive your bet home from as little as 20p a spin and watch as the action unfolds.
