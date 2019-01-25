This is why Amber Valley has been a Ransomes customer for more than 18 years

Amber Valley Borough Council, located in Derbyshire, has been a Ransomes customer for more than 18 years. The council has continued its long relationship with the Suffolk-based mower manufacturer, with its latest purchase of two Ransomes MP493 rotary mowers from local dealer Sharrocks.

Robert Castledine has been the grounds maintenance team leader at Amber Valley Borough Council for 18 years. He manages a team of 10 employees, with two teams of three staff allocated to mowing. Responsible for the north-side of the borough, the new Ransomes mowers maintain all verges, parks and cemeteries in the area.

“We have a very varied topography in Amber Valley,” Castledine said. “There are hills, verges, conservations, enclosed spaces and housing estates. We needed a versatile machine to cope with our various requirements. The Ransomes MP493 gives us that.

“In the past, we have used the Ransomes Commander amongst other Ransomes triple mowers. They have always been reliable, well-built and the best value for money on the market. I’ve always been extremely happy with the machinery and the service from our local Ransomes dealer. We have been dealing with Sharrocks for around 18-months, as they’re new in the area, but are already very pleased with the service and product information they’ve given us.”

Sharrocks has been a successful Ransomes dealer for many years, and has recently extended its territory to Derbyshire, taking over from previous dealer, Platts Harris. With depots in Wrightington, Lancashire and Sandbach, Cheshire, Sharrocks has a comprehensive portfolio of groundcare solutions and was named the Ransomes UK and Ireland Proturf Dealer of the Year 2017.

“The Ransomes MP493 is a very robust mower,” Castledine continued. “We put our machinery through a lot, so it needs to be able to withstand this; it was the only mower robust enough to do the job. Productivity and after-cut appearance are also important factors for us, and this mower definitely ticks those boxes.”