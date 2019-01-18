Windermere Golf Club had its most successful year ever in 2018

Tania Longmire
By Tania Longmire January 18, 2019 08:56 Updated

Windermere Golf Club in Cumbria has had arguably its most successful year ever, which has included setting a new record for visitor green fee income.

According to The Westmorland Gazette the success has come about following a new management team being installed.

New manager Martin Fishwick celebrated one year at the helm in December – and has overseen record figures at the club.

He welcomed 69 new members in a busy summer, which, states the paper, ‘also saw the golf course record its highest-ever visitor green fee income’.

Off course. new bar and catering managers Eddie and Sarah Edwards also made their mark, overseeing a 25 per cent increase in bar sales and building up a fantastic reputation for their food.

Manager Martin said: “The atmosphere around the club is fantastic. The course has been in top condition all year and it’s great to see the hard work paying off and providing an exceptional all-round experience for our members and guests.”

 

Tania Longmire
By Tania Longmire January 18, 2019 08:56 Updated
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

RSS Latest Golf Vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline

Latest News