Brian Evans: An obituary

The former secretary / manager of Lydd Golf Club in Kent, Brian Evans, has passed away aged 84.

Among many other achievements in golf, Evans had also been secretary of the Kent Golf Union and designed and built the Warren course at Littlestone Golf Club also in Kent.

“A page is hardly sufficient to regale the golfing qualities of this larger than life man who will be remembered by so many, but here goes,” said his friend Mike Couzens, national secretary of the United Kingdom Senior Golf Association.

“Prior to founding the UK Senior Golf Association in 1999, Brian had an eventful golfing career: he played with Gary Player many times during his African period, retained a scratch handicap for over 25 years and represented Wales.

“Brian was Kent County Golf Union secretary, the secretary / manager at Lydd GC, designer/ builder of Littlestone’s Warren course and served on the national committee overseeing the 1981 handicap system changes.

“One of Brian’s favourite tales relates to his management of one of the most successful Kent Colts teams, featuring two of his charges: one Bruce ‘helicopter’ Hilsdon – a prodigious club thrower – the other, a somewhat debonair young player by the name of Nigel Farage who, as Brian often admitted, had real golfing talent.

“But for most of us at the association, however, Brian will be remembered for his sheer knowledge of the game, the golf courses at home and around the world and the people involved in the game. A progressive thinker, always trying to keep the association moving forward, Brian was the player’s ultimate ‘go to’ coach and would grace the practice ranges at all European senior golf championships, helping our teams to hone their game – our record number of winning teams in Europe will owe much to Brian’s presence.

“We will all sorely miss him, especially ‘on the tee’ where his pithy wit helped many a player to focus on their upcoming round!”