Congratulations to ‘partner of the year’ – PGA pro Paul Vaughan

The director of golf at Ardglass Golf Club in Northern Ireland, Paul Vaughan, has been named as ‘Partner of the Year’ at the annual TGI Golf Awards.

Vaughan was profiled in The Golf Business last October and talked about how he was able to get musician Ed Sheeran to promote the golf club.

The PGA professional took the top honour at the prestigious Trump Turnberry Resort at a glamorous gala dinner to honour to the top partners and suppliers from golf’s leading retail services group.

PING took the top honours in the supplier section, picking up the ‘Partner Supplier of the Year’ award for the fourth year in a row.

Vaughan, who became the first Irishman to win the Partner of the Year award, saw off competition from fellow nominees Gordon Cattrell (Middlesbrough GC), Stuart Callan (Bathgate) and Jon Earl (Ifield).

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have won this award just three years after becoming a partner. How have I done it? I just keep my head down, work hard and keep evolving, introducing new things to the business and being open to change, you have to be willing to change to become the best you can be.

“The team I have at Ardglass have played a huge part in me winning this award, I would be lost without them. It’s key as PGA professionals that we give our assistants an element of ownership of the business, if you have faith and trust in them to do what they want then they will help you take your business forward.

“At Ardglass we place a big emphasis on talking to the customer, not just in store but through email marketing and social media too, they have both been huge for us. We believe that if you’re not talking to your customers then someone else is.”

Other award winners included Simon Hanson from Kemnay Golf Club who took home the ‘New Partner of the Year’ award, Howley Hall PGA pro Ryan Rastall picked up ‘Pro Shop of the Year’ and Stuart Disney from The Mendip Golf Club added the ‘Most Improved Business’ award to an impressive collection of accolades he has won in recent years.

Victorious Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was also one of many highlights at the ceremony.

The big Dane shared some memorable stories from behind the scenes of Europe’s victory at Le Golf National last September, as well as answering a number of questions from the floor.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf managing director, added: “Over the years this event has grown to become a true benchmark of quality for both suppliers and partners, which is clear to see when you listen to what it means to the winners.

“Congratulations to everyone who walked away with an award and to the team at TGI Golf who once again put on an amazing evening.”