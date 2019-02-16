Fairway Credit – changing how clubs collect their fees

More and more golf clubs have been turning to Fairway Credit in the past year to provide their members with new options about paying their annual subscriptions. Here, the company’s Steve Taylor explains why, and reveals that the company now offers a paperless application process option for golf clubs’ members.

Last year was a successful year for Fairway Credit, we have seen record numbers of golf club members using our service, new golf clubs transitioning to our services from other providers or from running their own in-house payment schemes and we have welcomed back numerous old clubs. With average fees for our clubs increasing from £931 to £957 per annum, this suggests that whilst golf clubs are increasing their annual fees, more and more golf members are turning to Fairway Credit to finance their annual membership fees.

Clubs opting to offer monthly repayment options

More and more clubs are turning to Fairway Credit to give their members an option on how to pay their annual membership fees, don’t just take our word for it:

Royal Jersey Golf Club – This is a highly exclusive golf club based in Jersey. It has some of the most attractive views across the English Channel where you can see France on a clear day. The club opted to use Fairway Credit in response to several enquiries from its members who want to use a monthly payment option.

Newport Golf Club – One of South Wales’ most exclusive golf clubs, which has the enviable position of having an oversubscribed waiting list. It was using another monthly instalment provider, but it opted to use Fairway Credit as it felt that Fairway Credit’s rolling credit facilities would make its members’ lives much easier, meaning they would not need to apply each year.

Thurlestone Golf Club – Based in an ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’ providing some breath-taking views of Burgh Island, the Avon Estuary and surrounding coastline. It had worked with Fairway Credit previously but opted to take its monthly payment collections in-house. However, it was attracted back to Fairway Credit as we offered a simple and risk-free solution for its members, by organising a rolling credit agreement and a simple way for the club to review all new applicants using the Fairway Credit online application portal.

More clubs returning to Fairway Credit

Another positive outcome from 2018 was that Fairway Credit was able to welcome back 11 golf clubs that had stopped using our facility in the past. This demonstrates that golf clubs that either choose another finance provider, or opt to run their own in-house scheme, often find that Fairway Credit can offer a preferable service.

Enhanced online application journey

Fairway Credit has also been able to further enhance the online application journey for new members. We are now able to offer a fully-online application option that allows members to apply and sign their agreement online, with no requirement to use paper application or the postal system; a great development.

Integration with ‘HowDoiPay’ from Club Systems

We were pleased to be able to attend the Club System’s roadshows at the end of 2018 to run through the integration Fairway Credit has with Club Systems called “How Do I Pay”. This system allows a golf club to send out a bill electronically to their members, who can then choose to either pay their annual subscription in one go or opt to use Fairway Credit to repay by monthly direct debit.

Fairway Credit welcomes the PGA

During 2018 the PGA opted to use Fairway Credit to give its members an option to repay their annual PGA fees by monthly Direct Debit. This was successfully launched at the end of last year and there has already been a good uptake in using our services.

Even more planned in 2019

This year is already looking like another great year for Fairway Credit with several golf clubs already planning on moving back to or using us for the first time, with some very large clubs amongst these. For more information on how your club can use Fairway Credit please call a member of our team on: 01372 746073 or email us: leisure@pcl.co.uk.

Steve Taylor is the sales director at Fairway Credit