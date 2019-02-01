Gleneagles launches new branding to celebrate centenary

Gleneagles is marking the 100th anniversary of both its King’s and Queen’s golf courses by unveiling a new celebratory logo that will be used throughout the year.

The branding, inspired by historic typography and graphics taken from the Gleneagles archive, ‘celebrates the rich heritage and preservation of both James Braid-designed golf courses that opened for play in 1919’, says a spokeswoman for the resort.

Gary Silcock, director of golf at Gleneagles, commented: “2019 is special for Gleneagles in so many ways. It marks a celebration of everything that makes it an important pilgrimage for golfers across the world, underlines the historical importance of The King’s and The Queen’s courses to the growth of golf in Scotland, and also enables us to look forward to the next 100 years with excitement and anticipation.”

Along with its hosting of The Solheim Cup in September on its PGA Centenary Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, Gleneagles has a programme of celebratory events planned to mark 100 years of golf.

These include soon-to-be-announced events for members, visiting golfers and hotel guests.

Conor O’Leary, general manager at Gleneagles, concluded: “We are custodians of an important piece of golfing history in our King’s and Queen’s courses and our celebrations will appropriately recognise the contribution these hallowed fairways and greens have made to the world of golf, and Scotland as an international visitor experience.”