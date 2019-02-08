Golf clubs call on dog owners to be more responsible

At least two golf clubs have asked dog owners to be more responsible when it comes to walking their dogs – as they’ve experienced problems such as fouling, trespassing and even wildlife being attacked.

The director of Clandon Golf Club in Surrey has said the venue has been vandalised and dog walkers have trespassed on the fairways – putting themselves at risk of being hit by balls.

Geoff Legouix told SurreyLive that fencing at the edge of the course has been “repeatedly” vandalised and some of the owners have become aggressive when confronted.

When challenged by club staff, he said most dog walkers “resort to abusive and aggressive behaviour and carry on regardless” and only a few apologise and leave.

He said: “It is wonderfully ironic that the good people of Merrow [a village in Surrey] can get all in a lather when the travellers turn up at the Park & Ride in the summer because of their reputation for vandalism and aggressive behaviour, yet these very traits are clearly abundant amongst the Merrow residents as the fencing along the public footpath and their actions at Clandon Golf Club can testify.”

According to Legouix, someone has repeatedly cut fencing by the second and third fairways with a stout pair of wire clippers.

“This allows the dog walkers to trespass on the course to exercise their canine companions – without picking up after them – even when there are golfers on the course about to tee off,” he said, expressing concern that some people may end up being hit by golf balls and injured.

“It seems it’s an acceptable form of vandalism in the middle-class enclave that is Merrow,” he added.

Last year a young deer had to be put down after it was attacked by two dogs at the golf course, which Legouix claimed had been let off their leads by a dog walker who did “nothing” to stop the incident.

Meanwhile, a Scottish golf club has asked for dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead when walking on the course.

A statement from the club read: “Millport Golf Club would like to make a polite request to any dog walkers frequenting the course.

“Please may we ask you to keep dogs on leads at all times, to keep dogs away from the bunkers and greens and clear up any dog fouling – thank you very much.”