Media slammed for criticising golf consultants

The mainstream media has come under fire from a golf industry group after it mocked a council for employing consultants with golf expertise.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran was quoted as saying it was “absolutely shocking … that struggling local councils across the country are wasting so much money” and Derby council’s decision to spend £2,400 on a golf strategy was highlighted, along with other local authorities that spent £2,100 of taxpayer money spent on economic impact reports for a clown festival, £8,500 for a pantomime strategy and £5,000 to ‘develop a secondary colour palette’ for a re-brand.

However, the chairman of an association of consultants working within the golf industry has said the council should be praised for trying ‘to provide the best possible return for both its taxpayers and golfers’.

John Ashworth, chairman of Golf Business International, in which the members are all consultants to the golf sector, said: “While none of our members were involved in this particular consultation, I would imagine the information would have been crucial to Derby council’s future provision of golf courses.

“Golf courses are not cheap to maintain and municipal courses have traditionally served the needs of a particular segment of the golfing market. Where supply outstrips demand in that segment, a responsible council has a duty to review and, if necessary, to rationalise its level of provision. Understanding the balance of supply and demand for golf is a specialist skill which councils are right to buy in from outside.

“Rather than criticise the council, I think it should be praised for engaging outside expertise in order to provide the best possible return for both its tax-payers and golfers in the region.”

The Local Government Association appeared to agree with Ashworth by saying that outgoings on consultants were a small part of councils’ spend, and that it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money to employ staff where occasional help was needed in a specialist area.