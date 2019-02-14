Meet the PGA professional: Alex Keighley

Alex is the head professional at Huddersfield Golf Club. She talks about managing the teaching and retail side of the golf facility’s business and introducing more women and children to the game.

What daily challenges do you face in running a pro shop and teaching?

Daily challenges start by making sure my staff are up to speed on what’s going on at the club over the coming days. Make sure all areas are covered from scorecards, competition set up, results, welcoming visitors, looking after our members’ needs.

I can be out teaching for five to six hours at a time so I need to know that all is running smoothly in the shop.

We run all golf aspects. Any queries will be settled straight away or by the end of the day, that is always the target. We have a WhatsApp group between the staff and that has made working together easier. Everyone is on the same page.

There is a constant flow of new golf products – how do you manage your stock to serve the needs of your members and visitors?

The EPoS system is a wonderful tool that we use on a daily basis. This helps to manage stock control and reports can be run constantly to handle any problems.

I have good relationships with the companies, so I know when a new product is due and we can sell through the hardware quickly. I also send two emails a week via TGI Golf’s Enewsletter Programme, which helps me to promote any sales and keep my members informed.

How do you manage your day?

My planner is everything; it is connected to all our devices so all staff have the same information, it is invaluable to me.

What are you doing to support junior golf and introduce kids to the sport?

We run coaching sessions every weekend and camps during the school holidays.

We also have access to a couple of schools that we visit every spring. The club has a great junior section that has just won the national championships!

Are you trying to attract more women to golf?

I run a class once a week on an evening to get ladies started. We give them a social membership that lets them settle into the club before they join as full playing members. There has seen a steady stream of new ladies joining, around five a year.

Do you have any programmes in place such as academy membership to make it easier to introduce beginners to the game?

We don’t at the moment but that is being reviewed as we speak. So hopefully this will increase beginners and established golfers to the club.

A lot of PGA pros are having to be a step ahead of their competitors in their offerings and technology – what additional added value services do you provide?

We have a wonderful indoor studio that has a putting green and FlightScope so we can really offer a personal touch when fitting clubs and so on.

When did you join the TGI Golf Partnership and what was it about it that attracted you?

I joined the partnership in 2012, simply because they are the best! Also, it made total sense to me, I have control over my business, but have the help of professional retailers for FREE. I have no monthly costs and I am an equal shareholder, like all partners. This gives us a nice bonus every year.

Has TGI Golf been of benefit to you as a PGA professional?

Absolutely! I couldn’t imagine being without them. I have support for every situation and they are only a phone call away and extremely personable.

What year did you turn professional and what have been your career highlights, both playing and employment?

Career highlight playing has to be playing in the British Open in 2003. I was leading after the first day, which was a bit of a shock!

Employment high was getting the job as head professional at Huddersfield Golf Club. This is where my heart is and I love the club, it is a great place to be.