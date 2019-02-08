Stephen Nicholson named as new business manager of Haydock Park Golf Club

The former manager of Oxford Golf Club, Stephen Nicholson, has been named as the new business manager of Haydock Park Golf Club in Merseyside.

Nicholson, whohas two degrees in golf management and a national diploma in golf studies, and has been the group golf marketing manager for QHotels, among several other roles in the golf industry, also has a semi-regular column on marketing in The Golf Business and was featured on the cover in the November 2017 issue.

“He was appointed following a rigorous recruitment process and will manage all operational areas of the historic Lancashire based golf club,” said a spokesman for Haydock Park.

“Mr Nicholson will be responsible for implementing a strategy to improve the club’s operations, facilities and partnerships and retain and attract members.”

At Oxford Golf Club, Nicholson oversaw a significant increase in membership and revenue via the creation and implementation of a development strategy that improved the course and attracted a new generation of golfers to the club.

He said: “Haydock Park Golf Club is a fantastic course, with lots of history and some fantastic facilities. I was attracted to the challenge of taking the club to the next level and the board’s vision to make sure the club is fit-for-purpose for many years to come.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the course and the members and working with the team to ensure we provide an exceptional experience for everyone and continue to improve the club. There is a lot of work to be done and I am looking forward to creating the right strategies to develop the club, while fully respecting its history and values.”

Cliff Anderson, chairman of Haydock Park Golf Club, added: “Stephen is an experienced and ambitious general manager and I am delighted to have him on board. With his excellent knowledge of golf management, experience of operations, marketing and customer service I believe Stephen is the right man to ensure we continue to provide a great environment and service for our members and develop the club and the course in the right way.”

Haydock Park was re-designed by James Braid and is one of the oldest golf clubs in England, dating back to 1877.