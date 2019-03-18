Appointments: Steve Dougan is the new manager of Kings Norton Golf Club

The PGA fellow professional, director of golf and experienced club manager, Steve Dougan, is to oversee the day to day operations at Kings Norton Golf Club in Birmingham.

The club manager, who took over in December, will be working closely with the board of directors, course manager, head professional and caterers to grow and improve all aspects of the business as well as members’ and guests’ experience at the club.

Dougan has held senior roles at a number of golf clubs including Dartmouth Golf and Country Club, Yelverton Golf Club and Boringdon Park Golf Club.

The appointment comes as the club has invested more than £600,000 in its course.

As it bids to become one of the premier clubs in the region, Kings Norton has spent more than £360,000 alone on machinery to improve and maintain its 27 challenging holes.

And after one of the hottest and driest summers on record the club is also investing £58,000 in a brand-new greens irrigation system.

Add to this further investment of £190,000 to be spent over the next three years remodelling and improving all of the 85 bunkers, it is clear that Kings Norton Golf Club is positioning itself for the future.

“Since the appointment of new course manager, Neill Smith, in August 2018, the 27 holes at Kings Norton have seen a rapid transformation, quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best conditioned golf courses in the Midlands,” said Dougan.

“Smith has overseen the investment in a brand-new fleet including greens’ mowers, a top dresser and utility vehicles alongside enhanced staff training.

To keep the machinery in premium condition the club has engaged Oakley Groundcare and their Toro-trained engineers to provide a full maintenance service for the new equipment, ensuring it is able to provide the best possible putting surfaces and smooth consistent greens all year.

“With one of the best value memberships on offer, including low-cost payment terms, no joining fees, 27 holes of championship golf, a par three academy course and extensive practice facilities, Kings Norton is definitely the club to join in 2019.

“Add to all of this the magnificent Grade II listed clubhouse that is Weatheroak Hall, where members, visitors and guests are well served by excellent new caterers David and Tilly Guest, the club is in a great position to move forward on all fronts.”