Craig Tracey MP to write for The Golf Business

The co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Golf (APPG) Group, and Member of Parliament for North Warwickshire & Bedworth, Craig Tracey MP, is to provide regular editorial contributions to The Golf Business.

A lifelong golf fan, Tracey, 44,has been the group’s co-chair since 2017. His constituency is also home to the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Established in 2015, the APPG has a broad remit ‘to support the sport of golf’, and it meets regularly in parliament to hear from speakers from across the world of golf and discuss issues in the sport. As such, it was one of the first organisations to become a signatory to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

It also offers group members the opportunity to promote the game to government, parliamentarians and, more broadly, act as a strong voice for golf in Westminster.

Its core focuses for 2019 are ‘inclusivity’ and ‘the health benefits of golf’, and Tracey will use his first column, in the April 2019 issue of the magazine, to showcase the group’s work around the health benefits that the sport delivers for participants and spectators.

The group, for instance, hosted the First International Congress on Golf and Health in Parliament in conjunction with The R&A in October 2018, in which a scientific consensus linking golf and health, commissioned by the World Golf Foundation and supported by The R&A, was presented with findings revealing that playing golf is associated with a range of physical and mental health benefits.

Tracey joins the likes of Robert Maxfield, CEO of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour, Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation (WGF) and the CEOs of England Golf, Scottish Golf and Wales Golf, who all regularly provide perspective to the magazine.

“We’re delighted that Craig Tracey MP has agreed to contribute for us,” said editor Alistair Dunsmuir. “In less than four years the APPG has become one of the most important organisations in golf and the work it’s doing to promote inclusive forms of the game could prove to be incredibly beneficial for the golf industry – as well as society as a whole.”

More information about the APPG, its activities and how to get involved, can be found online at www.parliamentary.golf and on Twitter @ParliamentGolf