Golf club members and staff offered 50% off wine and spirits show

Every reader of The Golf Business can attend The Wine & Spirits Show in London for 50% off the ticket price.

The Wine & Spirits Show is an event held at One Whitehall Place on April 12 and 13 where attendees can try a range of wines and spirits, learn about trends in the industry and attend masterclasses.

The golf industry has seen a surge of interest in wine in recent months as many clubs have discovered an improved wine offering is leading to both increased profits in the bar and restaurant, and ways that facilities can entice non-traditional golfing profiles such as women-only groups to their clubhouses.

Recently The Golf Business profiled the entrepreneur Penny Streeter OBE, who has converted half of one of the two courses at Mannings Heath Golf Club into a vineyard. PGA Catalunya Resort is also opening a vineyard on its grounds.

Wine enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to discover and buy fine wines from merchants and producers from across the globe, whilst expert wine advisors will be on hand throughout the show to offer help and advice.

It won’t just be wine – spirits will also be showcased at a time when many Scottish golf clubs have forged links with whisky producers.

Tickets range from £50 to £75 depending on whether you want to go for one day or two. However, The Golf Business readers can attend for half the advertised price for the Friday.

The website www.wineandspiritsshow.com has all the details about the show, but golf club managers, members and staff can get their discounted tickets by typing in the discount code TGB50 when purchasing their tickets.

A spokesman for the show said: “In October, the inaugural Wine & Spirits Show welcomed more than 1,500 guests, including 350 members of the trade, hosted seven wine masterclasses, six spirits masterclasses and poured around 500 types of wine, 200 spirits and 45 brands of beer.

“It marked the first collaborative event hosted by the drinks business and sister magazine The Spirits Business, bringing the world of wine and spirits together under one roof.

“The show was open to the trade and consumers, and featured separate wine and spirits halls, together with a gin and tonic bar and rooms in which masterclasses were conducted.

“The wine and the spirits halls both featured a Global Masters zone, showcasing the top medal-winning wines and spirits that have been judged throughout the year as part of the drinks business and The Spirits Business’ Global Masters series.

“Both halls also featured a new products zone, showcasing the latest releases in the wine and spirits industries, keeping guests abreast of emerging drinks trends in the market.

“Whether you’re the food and beverage manager of a golf club looking to offer an improved wine and spirits experience to your customers, or just someone involved in golf who loves wine or spirits or both, The Golf Business readers will find this a perfect environment for you to enjoy a weekend of learning, food and drink.”