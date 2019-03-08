Golf club to auction off everything it had
A timed online auction sale of greenkeeping machinery, tractors, mowers and equipment, clubhouse and hotel contents, containers and vehicles is to take place.
The auction will be at Abbotsley Golf Club in St Neots, Cambridgeshire and will run from March 22 to April 1, with a viewing on March 26.
The products that can be bid for will include:
Tractors
New Holland 3045 Boomer 4wd with foreloader
Iseki TK546 4wd.
Ride-on mowers
Toro Reelmaster 3100D
Toro Reelmaster 6500D Fairway
Toro Groundsmaster 3500D Fairway
Toro Groundsmaster 4500D
Toro Groundsmaster 4100D
Toro Greensmaster 3250D (x 2)
Toro Greensmaster 3420 Triflex hybrid
Jacobsen Fairway 250
Jacobson GP400 (x 2)
Textron Cushman Turf Truckster with Hardi 6m sprayer
Toro Workman 3300-D with Dakota sand spreader
Pedestrian mowers
John Deere 220A (x 3) plus mowers from other major manufacturers
Other course machinery
SISIS 3pt linkage slitter
SISIS 355 slitter
Kuhn 35 rotovator
Dexwal fertiliser spreader
Wiedenmann leaf blower
Terra Spike P6
Turfmech PTO leaf blower
Imants Rotoknife slitter
Ryan pedestrian aerator Ifor Williams trailer
Pro-Seed Speedseed 1.5m
Greens Groomer brush
Toro mounted aerator
Anglemaster 4000 blade grinder
Atherton and Ellis Express dual cylinder grinder
Golf cars
Yamaha golf buggy with food dispenser body
Club Car buggy (x 3)
Other
Ford Transit Connect van
Log cabin changing rooms
Starter’s hut
Contents of clubhouse, bar, restaurant and kitchen
Contents of 30 room hotel complex
Workshop equipment
Handtools
Spares and golf course requisites including trolleys, bins, markers, ball washers, irrigation equipment and so on.
The auction is available here: https://machinerysales.cheffins.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/557/
Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.Write a comment