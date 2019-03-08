Golf club to auction off everything it had

A timed online auction sale of greenkeeping machinery, tractors, mowers and equipment, clubhouse and hotel contents, containers and vehicles is to take place.

The auction will be at Abbotsley Golf Club in St Neots, Cambridgeshire and will run from March 22 to April 1, with a viewing on March 26.

The products that can be bid for will include:

Tractors

New Holland 3045 Boomer 4wd with foreloader

Iseki TK546 4wd.

Ride-on mowers

Toro Reelmaster 3100D

Toro Reelmaster 6500D Fairway

Toro Groundsmaster 3500D Fairway

Toro Groundsmaster 4500D

Toro Groundsmaster 4100D

Toro Greensmaster 3250D (x 2)

Toro Greensmaster 3420 Triflex hybrid

Jacobsen Fairway 250

Jacobson GP400 (x 2)

Textron Cushman Turf Truckster with Hardi 6m sprayer

Toro Workman 3300-D with Dakota sand spreader

Pedestrian mowers

John Deere 220A (x 3) plus mowers from other major manufacturers

Other course machinery

SISIS 3pt linkage slitter

SISIS 355 slitter

Kuhn 35 rotovator

Dexwal fertiliser spreader

Wiedenmann leaf blower

Terra Spike P6

Turfmech PTO leaf blower

Imants Rotoknife slitter

Ryan pedestrian aerator Ifor Williams trailer

Pro-Seed Speedseed 1.5m

Greens Groomer brush

Toro mounted aerator

Anglemaster 4000 blade grinder

Atherton and Ellis Express dual cylinder grinder

Golf cars

Yamaha golf buggy with food dispenser body

Club Car buggy (x 3)

Other

Ford Transit Connect van

Log cabin changing rooms

Starter’s hut

Contents of clubhouse, bar, restaurant and kitchen

Contents of 30 room hotel complex

Workshop equipment

Handtools

Spares and golf course requisites including trolleys, bins, markers, ball washers, irrigation equipment and so on.

The auction is available here: https://machinerysales.cheffins.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/557/