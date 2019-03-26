Hazlemere Golf Club converts from private members’ to proprietary club

A private members’ golf club in Buckinghamshire has been sold off of a guide price of £1.75 million and converted back to being a proprietary club, which it was in the 1980s and 1990s.

It is rare that private members’ golf clubs become available to commercial buyers – and Hazlemere Golf Club attracted strong interest from potential buyers.

The sale means it has now converted back to a proprietary club after being a private members’ golf club for 19 years – it had been a proprietary club for 18 years following its opening in 1982.

The mature 18 hole 5,833 yard, par 70 golf course has practice facilities, a large two-storey clubhouse and a greenkeeping complex, and is set in a site of approximately 100 acres.

Jerry Young, the general manager of Hazlemere Golf Club, said: “Interest in the club was phenomenal. We had at least 10 bids and new interest materialised throughout the process. In the end the club was sold to an individual who is keen to maintain the ethos of the club whilst at the same time prepared to reinvest in the fabric of the buildings and golf course.”

Tom Marriott of selling agent HMH Golf & Leisure added: “Few private members’ golf clubs come to market, but we have always believed that the market would express strong interest in converting private clubs to proprietary ownership. The sale of Hazlemere Golf Club, which delivered on all of the club’s objectives, proves this.”

The club is best known among golf enthusiasts as the venue where Luke Donald first learnt to swing a club.

He joined the junior section in 1986 at the age of nine and went on to become the world number one.