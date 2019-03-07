In their own words: Robert Maxfield

The CEO of The PGA talks exclusively to The Golf Business about the changing roles of PGA professionals

As we prepare for another busy summer, The PGA is now looking at the changing nature of the role of a PGA professional with more of our members following different career pathways in the golf industry.

I am increasingly reminded that the traditional role of the PGA professional has changed. A growing number of our members occupy jobs outside the ‘traditional’ role of club professional.

To find a PGA professional in the director of golf chair is common, with members now responsible for running flagship facilities the world over. CEOs of some of the country’s top golf clubs started as PGA professionals and today remain proud members.

It is important that we begin to recognise these changing roles and that someone following a career in the game can take many paths. We have challenged ourselves on whether the association is supporting these members and those of the future, and it is a debate which will no doubt continue as 2019 unfolds.

We are starting to work closely with owners and developers to promote the value and importance of PGA professionals within a facility’s management team, whether in the office, or delivering front-line services to customers.

Last month I met with hundreds of PGA members at regional meetings across the UK and Ireland where I was able to present my vision of the association. One of the most interesting things to come out of those meetings was that education remains one of our core functions.

We face a changing – indeed, changed world – so we must ensure all PGA professionals, both new and long-serving, are supported in their efforts to keep pace with the demands this industry is facing.

The key role of our founder members was golf coaching and that role remains fundamental to the world of golf today. We work closely with PGAs around the world, The R&A and the International Golf Federation to promote the importance of excellent golf coaching in countries where golf is thriving, or just starting out.

We are proud to be one of the leading providers of training and education and we are committed to building on this reputation in countries where golf is still in its infancy. Closer to home, we have reached out to our fellow PGA associations in more than 45 European countries and working alongside them, we remain committed to developing the game on the continent.

These may be uncertain times on the European political agenda, but one thing is for certain, PGA professionals are undertaking a variety of integral roles at golf clubs around the world. We will continue to make sure they are equipped with the skills and expertise to operate in all areas of golf.

To find out more about The PGA and how our thousands of PGA members across the UK, Ireland and overseas can benefit your golf club, visit www.pga.info