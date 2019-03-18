Two Merseyside golf clubs are looking for new operators

Wirral Council has announced that it is seeking operators to take on two of its municipal golf courses on a long lease.

Interested potential operators can apply for either role via The Golf Business.

The first club is the 108-year-old The Warren GC in Wallasey. The nine-hole undulating sandy links course is adjacent to the River Mersey and the Irish Sea near to Wallasey Village, offering dramatic coastal views across Harrison Drive Promenade.

Full membership at the club is just £100 and, according to its website, ‘the course is a municipal nine hole links with small but excellent greens and forgiving fairways. However, it does provide the challenges you would expect from a natural links course including deep penalty bunkers and often demanding weather conditions. The course is situated on the Wirral peninsula with spectacular views of Liverpool Bay and the North Wales coast. It remains a par 72 when played twice and offers a challenge to the experienced golfer but will not overwhelm the beginner.’

The second is Arrowe Park GC in Wirral.

Set in some 400 acres of parkland and surrounded by mature woodland, Arrowe Park’s 18-hole course and nine-hole pitch and putt / footgolf course occupies over a third of Wirral’s largest park, providing a fantastic setting for golf.

Full membership is £540 and in 1947 the club was host to the qualifying rounds of the Open Championship.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12 noon. Interested parties can apply via either of these links: https://jobs.thegolfbusiness.co.uk/jobs/9239719-golf-course-operator-at-the-warren-golf-club or https://jobs.thegolfbusiness.co.uk/jobs/9239225-golf-course-operator-at-arrowe-park-golf-course