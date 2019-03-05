Video of clubhouse fight goes viral

A video of a violent altercation in a golf club, which was posted on social media on Monday, has gone viral.

The footage, which was filmed at Lake Club Benoni in South Africa, captures a golfer first shouting across the bar towards another man, before he approaches him, headbutts him and then punches him through the clubhouse’s window.

The attack took place during the club’s championship prize giving ceremony, ensuring the bar was busy, and the club has said it is ‘not indicative of the fellowship we have at our club’ and that it is unfortunate that the footage has gone viral.

The video footage had more than half a million views in less than 48 hours while media such as USA Today and Daily Mail covered the story.

The attacker shouted “you’re a thief, man. You’re a cheat. I don’t care, I’ll call you it to your face. You’re a thief,” prior to the attack.

Then, as the glass smashes from the force, the unidentified man continues to land punch after punch on the golfer until he appears to nearly fall through the window.

Following the fight, a blonde-haired woman leads the attacker away from the situation while the other man gets back up.

“He’s never going to f****** play golf here again,” the golfer appears to shout before the footage ends.

A spokesperson for Lake Club Benoni said: ‘On behalf of Lake Club we duly apologise for the unfortunate situation that happened during our Club championship prize giving yesterday.

The club has released this statement about the attack:

‘Dear members. On behalf of Lake Club we duly apologise for the unfortunate situation that happened during our club championship prize giving yesterday. Please note that we do not accept nor condone any such behaviour as we have obligation to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our members and guests. It is very unfortunate that the video has gone viral as this is a once-off incident and is not indicative of the fellowship we have at our club. Urgent meetings to discuss the way forward have already taken place and we can assure you that the situation will be dealt with both fairly and promptly. We request your patience in the meanwhile. We will ensure that a communication will follow once the relevant sanctions have been imposed.”

It’s thought that this was the original post including the video: https://twitter.com/Darren20041950/status/1102496709568008192