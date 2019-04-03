Another former Tour player saves a struggling golf club

A Cheshire golf club that closed down when its owner went into liquidation is reopening thanks to a company set up by former Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam.

Hooton Golf Club, also known as Ellesmere Port Golf Club, is now run by The Ian Woosnam Golf Academy and Golf Courses. The club closed in October after its operator, Mack Trading, ceased trading. Its local council terminated the lease and other agreements in order to take back control of the site and secure its future.

This comes just days after former Ladies European Tour golfer Fame Tate acquired Stanedge Golf Club in Derbyshire.

Tony Minshall, managing director of The Ian Woosnam Golf Academy and Golf Courses’ parent company, RM Estates, and a former European Tour player himself, said:“Our company policy is to make each of our courses a course for all. Ian actively wants young people to take up the game and try to emulate what he has achieved.

“He would like to develop another champion golfer from the north west. We offer free membership to junior golfers under the age of 18 at all our sites. This is Ian’s commitment to junior golfers.

“The company has invested in a fleet of new mowers and other machines for use at Hooton.

“The new machinery will improve the quality of the grass. We also intend to drain,and put new sand in, the bunkers. We will then reassess the quality of the course, initial thoughts being to increase the teeing areas, and to add further bunkers.

“Members are paramount to our business. We manage our courses well, and value for money is our motto. We like people to be able to enjoy their golf, so the price has to be and will be right. The course and its facilities are a public facility, and we will continue to operate it to the council’s guidelines.”

Councillor Louise Gittins added: “I’d like to welcome the highly experienced team to Ellesmere Port. I know Ian Woosnam has exciting plans for the course.”

Andrew Griffiths and Graeme Bagnall will be looking after operations.

Andrew, a PGA professional of over 46 years, and a former Welsh professional champion, will be there to help golfers enjoy their experience at Ellesmere Port Golf Club.

Graeme Bagnall started with Tony Minshall at Hill Valley Golf Club in Whitchurch, Shropshire as a 16 year old, and went on to become golf director at Hill Valley before joining Tony at Malkins Bank.

The Ian Woosnam Golf Course and Academy brand was established at Malkins Bank Golf Club, Sandbach and Queens Park Golf Course, Crewe.

As a new additional benefit, members from Ellesmere Port can now enjoy free membership at Queens Park, Crewe and are entitled to five free rounds of golf on weekdays at Malkins Bank, Sandbach.