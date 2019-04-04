Aylesbury Park Golf Club closes amid HS2 development

A Buckinghamshire golf club that the HS2 railway line was due to slice through has closed down.

According to local radio station mix 96, ‘the move seems sudden’.

It adds that the club had been in discussion with HS2 for a while.

One golfer messaged The Golf Business to state: ‘Its back nine is being decimated by HS2 and [the club] has been unable to invest as members have left. An underrated public club with some great holes as well as a cracking pitch and putt. Sad day.’

In a statement, Gareth James Lewis of Lewis Business Recovery and Insolvency said:

“[I] was appointed Administrator of Aylesbury Park Golf Club Limited (‘the Company’) on 25 March 2019.

“Whist discussions and negotiations with HS2 Limited were ongoing, without formal agreement, the Directors regrettably had no alternative but to place the Company into Administration.

“The Administrator will continue those negotiations with HS2 Limited in relation to future occupation of the land, but the business will cease to trade and the golf course will close with effect from 31 March 2019.”