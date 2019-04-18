City mayor writes to golf club over sale-for-housing speculation

The city mayor of Salford has written to a golf club over speculation surrounding a multi-million pound land sale to a housebuilder, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News states that Paul Dennett wants Swinton Park Golf and Country Club to ‘clarify its position’.

The paper says a member believes the club approved a multi-million pound deal earlier this month, although no official statement has been made.

Dennett said the golf course site ‘was not earmarked for housing or any other form of development’.

Dennett’s letter states: ‘It has been brought to my attention through residents and social media that consideration is being given by the owners of the golf club to selling your course and clubhouse to a housebuilder.

‘This is as much as I know at the present time, although I have been made aware that a housebuilder is seeking information about the planning status of the site.

‘I understand that the site of the golf club is not included in the existing City’s Unitary Development Plan, and there are no development proposals for it in the Local Plan or Greater Manchester Spatial Framework.

‘This makes sense, as there has never been any intention on the city council’s part of promoting the site for housing development.

‘If you or a housebuilder are looking to advance a proposal for housing development on the site, then you need to know that the city’s starting position will be that this well-established golf course should remain as a golf course.

‘This would be supported by the council’s planning policies.’

He also told the Manchester Evening News: “Following speculation, I have written to Swinton Park Giolf Club to seek clarity about the rumours.

“The site is currently in private ownership and at this stage we only have very limited information, but we do know how important the golf course is for local people and the city as a whole.

“The golf course is not earmarked for housing or any other form of development and the city council has no intention of promoting its development through any emerging plan as it is an important leisure facility.

“The council has not been party to any decisions of the golf club and has limited information at the present time.

“Our starting position is that the golf course is an important facility for residents and communities across Salford which will remain in recreation and leisure use.”