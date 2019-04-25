Club profile: Trent Lock Golf and Country Club

Offering adventure golf, a health retreat and conference and banqueting facilities, the Nottinghamshire club caters to more than just traditional golfers. But with two golf courses and now a luxurious changing room, it’s got them covered as well.

Designed and built in 1991, Trent Lock Golf and Country Club has everything needed to satisfy golfers and those seeking high quality conference and banqueting facilities.

Nestling between locks of the River Trent on the borders of the three shires of Nottingham, Derby and Leicester, it was a welcome addition to the Midlands when opened by proprietor Edward Mccausland, a PGA professional.

A venue for the famous Trilby Tour, it has two challenging golf courses – the original nine-hole Canal Side course and the 18-hole Riverside course – as well as a floodlit driving range with automated power tees and targets, and a fully equipped golf shop with custom fit club centre.

Golfshake, the online community of regular golfers and group organisers says: ‘The Riverside Course has been designed to embrace a number of water features in a tranquil setting adjacent to the River Trent. With a par 70 it measures 6,042 yards, providing a challenging yet satisfying round of golf with great views. The nine-hole par 36 course at 2,911 yards is perfect for the beginner looking to develop their confidence and skills.’

With its adjacent Adventure Golf theme park, it has an attraction for children to take their first tentative swings with a club and hopefully get hooked for life. The 12-hole set up, designed and constructed by one of Europe’s leading manufacturers, is based on a pirate theme with its own private beach and shipwreck. It has proved a great success with children of all ages.

The clubhouse is much more than a venue designed to serve the needs of golfers before and after their rounds.

Its Locks Lounge & Bar is a popular choice among golfers, club members and the public who enjoy the home cooked classics, grills and all-day dining menus.

The club also houses a business centre featuring high-tech equipment with flexible working space, including conference suites with a break-out lounge, for seminars, product launches and meetings.

Day delegates have the option of combining business with pleasure by incorporating golf and tuition into their meetings and some choose to include Adventure Golf for team building.

A banqueting room with panoramic views of the grounds from its own private sun terrace is well used for a variety of functions including weddings.

The Locks Retreat, Beauty, Body and Nail Spa located on the first floor within the clubhouse completes the leisure environment.

One facility missing from the original set up was a proper locker room where golfers could change and store their belongings.

Edward, who prides himself in precision and high standards throughout, selected Ridgeway Furniture to work with him to provide a top quality locker room after seeing the company advertised in The Golf Business and reading the many endorsements of Ridgeway’s work from others in the golf industry.

Edward said: “When I do something I do it to a high standard and I wanted the new locker room to reflect the quality seen throughout the clubhouse. I selected changing room lockers and benches with walnut fielded panel doors and leather upholstered benches and I am more than happy with the result.

“Ridgeway were good to work with and the fitters were very accommodating,” he added.

Since its inception Ridgeway has manufactured tens of thousands of lockers that have been installed in some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world.

The company has seen turnover increase by more than 100 per cent over the past six years and has invested more than £500,000 in a new factory increasing its capacity by over 50 per cent. The facility, at more than 18,000 square feet, means the company is now the UK’s largest dedicated manufacturer of wooden lockers.