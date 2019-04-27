Eagle sees spike in demand from clubs for digitally produced scorecards

Tania Longmire
By Tania Longmire April 27, 2019 15:45 Updated

Spring is now officially here – the clocks have gone forward so the evenings are much lighter and we’ve even had The Masters. Equally, Easter has come and gone and, historically, Eagle has seen a spike in demand from golf clubs that discover that they need some digitally produced scorecards.

This is just a gentle reminder to please check your stock levels of scorecards in those cupboards, storage rooms or offices. If you have plenty of cards, then great … if you are running a bit low and require some cards, please do contact Eagle NOW. If you have existing artwork with Eagle for your scorecards, the company can produce digital scorecards in a relatively short space of time.

Visit: www.eagle.uk.com

 

Tania Longmire
By Tania Longmire April 27, 2019 15:45 Updated
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

RSS Latest Golf Vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline

Latest News