Family purchases Grange Park and will invest in lodges

The 18-hole golf club Grange Park, in Lincolnshire, has been sold to a family that has said it will invest in the facility.

John and Georgina Aisthorpe, together with their two children Jake and Amelia, have been described by their bank as ‘an entrepreneurial family with a proven track record of owning and managing successful businesses across the UK’.

They are taking over the 148-acre facility from its previous owners. The family secured a six-figure commercial mortgage from to fund part of the purchase.

John and Georgina have successfully owned and managed other large-scale leisure businesses, including Merry Hill Country Park in Norwich, Croft Bank Holiday Park in Skegness and Kirkstead Bridge Holiday & Residential Park in Lincolnshire.

Grange Park is a large attraction that provides overnight accommodation, tennis courts, weddings, function rooms and private parties as well as golf.

‘With over 30 years’ of combined experience owning and managing businesses, John and Georgina are well-placed to grow Grange Park,’ said a spokesman for HSBC.

‘An immediate area of focus for the family is to build on the park’s existing facilities, including its portfolio of lodges available for overnight guests. The new owners are building an additional 14 lodges, increasing accommodation capacity by 80 per cent.

‘Over the next five years, the family hopes to grow the park’s existing customer base by expanding its facilities and maintaining its reputation for delivering excellent customer service.’

John Aisthorpe said: “With a large amount of commercial experience and a burning desire to succeed, Georgina and I wanted a new challenge. With the support of our two children, we hope to create a family business that provides guests with long-lasting memories. We’re already in the early stages of developing new accommodation and we will continue to strategically develop the park’s 148 acre site.”

Paul Armstrong from HSBC UK added: “Not only do John and his family have the necessary experience, the high demand for sports and leisure facilities in Lincolnshire provides an exceptional platform from which to grow the business. I wish them all the best for the future.”