Golf club offers £1,000 reward after attack by vandals

A Kent golf club is a offering £1,000 reward for any information that leads to a prosecution of vandals who caused extensive damage to its course.

Kent Online reports that 10 electric golf buggies were damaged and at least four ended up being driven into a lake and ruined at Upchurch River Valley Golf Club in the early hours of Sunday, April 7.

There were also tyre marks left in a bunker and young saplings were uprooted during the ‘night of mayhem’.

A spokesman for the golf club said: “The owners are keen to find our visitors who damaged buggies and the course in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“They are offering a £1,000 reward for any information that leads to a prosecution.”

The club, which has an 18-hole course and two nine-hole courses, was opened by builder David Barling on June 14, 1991, after he bought the former Natal Farm.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating reported criminal damage at a golf course in Upchurch, Sittingbourne.

“We were called about damage to 10 golf buggies, fencing and fairways between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call the police appeal line on 01622 604100 giving the crime reference 46/65766/19. Or they can call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The club is also anxious for information and can be emailed on proshop@rivervalleygolf.co.uk.