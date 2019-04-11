Golf resort forms partnership with ice hockey team

A Shropshire golf club has agreed a partnership with a local ice hockey club that has two teams.

The deal will see Telford Hotel & Golf Resort’s branding on rinkside hoardings at both Telford Tigers 1 and Telford Tigers 2, which compete in the National Ice Hockey League Moralee N1 and National Ice Hockey League Laidler N2 Divisions respectively.

The golf club will also advertise special offers for the Tigers’ fanbase.

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort’s general manager, Brett Davidge, explained: “This is all about us continuing our work within the local community. The Telford Tigers have been in the town for more than 30 years, so like us, it is a well-established fixture in the community.

“Telford Ice Rink is also great family-friendly hub in the town and we felt this sponsorship was a great opportunity to communicate with the loyal fan base, which is drawn from across Shropshire, Mid Wales, the West Midlands and beyond.”

Telford Tigers’ general manager and head coach, Tom Watkins, and marketing manager, Ian Howells, said they were pleased to put pen to paper on a deal which will last into the 2019/20 season, when the Tigers hope to be playing in the new top division of the National Ice Hockey League.

Watkins said: “I’m very pleased to be working closely with Telford Hotel & Golf Resort and we look forward to building upon that relationship over the coming months.

“I’ve been a golf club member at the Telford Hotel & Golf Resort for more than 10 years now and can highly recommend all the facilities. The golf course, spa, restaurant and hotel are all first class and ensure the resort is a fitting partner for us. This is another piece of exciting news for the club.”

This is not the first time a golf club has formed a partnership with an ice hockey team. For example, Oxford Golf Club worked with Oxford City Stars, which has seen it advertise on their premises and offer a ‘nine holes and a pint for £12’ summer promotion, while Renfrew Golf Club once affiliated with the Braehead Clan. That deal saw its players receive temporary membership of Renfrew, the club was promoted to the team’s thousands of supporters via trackside advertising and Renfrew’s members received hospitality tickets to attend Braehead Clan games.