GolfClubSubs offers direct debits to UK golf club members

An Irish financial technology company is offering the opportunity for UK golf clubs’ members to pay their annual subscriptions via direct debit online.

The news comes in the wake of Zebra Finance announcing that it is currently not accepting credit applications from new or existing golf clubs.

Daniel Halliday, director of GolfClubSubs, says he’s been contacted by UK golf clubs keen to offer direct debits since the Zebra Finance announcement.

“We have a fully automated system that offers direct debit to all golf clubs – including any that are concerned following the recent news about Zebra Finance,” he said.

“Our system is ideal for any UK golf club that wants to offer direct debit pay monthly without increasing admin time.

“The system is based entirely online and is completely paperless. The way it works is that the club administrator enters the amount they want to collect and that is the amount received in full into the club bank account. The member is sent an SMS text and email to create their mandate and authorise the subscription on their phone or computer. Each month the system automatically checks with the club’s bank to make sure that payments have been completed.”

Daniel added that the system, which is cloud-based so the administrator and / or club manager can login from anywhere, highlights failures and automatically sends polite reminders to members where required. It is also administered by a golf club’s accounts’ team and works alongside any club’s current software meaning no golf club has to replace any current systems.

“You can log in from anywhere, reminders are automatic, it’s GDPR compliant and fully customisable,” he added.

“Direct debit helps reduce admin time and costs for your club as payments are set up once and then collected automatically when they are due, which means no more chasing payments! Direct debit payments allow the club to control cash flow and even enable the automatic renewal of memberships each year. Direct debit is far superior to standing orders as the club, using GolfClubSubs, can automatically retry failed payments.”

Mark Ruddy CMDip, the golf club manager at Courtown Golf Club, recommends the system.

“At Courtown Golf Club, we have been using GolfClubSubs auto direct debit software since 2018,”he said.

“The paperless sign-up for members has saved us a lot of time and the online reporting functions make it very visible to see projected revenue from our membership. The customer service has also been excellent from the team at GolfClubSubs. I would recommend any club interested in offering a pay monthly solution to their membership to consider GolfClubSubs.”

For more information, visit www.golfclubsubs.com