Newly built golf club to be auctioned off

A recently built nine-hole golf course at near Wolverhampton is to go under the hammer in an auction at Villa Park on May 9.

The 70-acre Wood Farm Golf Course, with a clubhouse under construction, is listed with a guide price of £455,000. It comes with another three acres of potential development land.

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe Auctions, said: “While the course itself is complete, only the footings have been laid for the clubhouse so far. That means a new owner would have some flexibility in being able to change the layout, or the size, of the building to their needs, subject to planning permission.

“That could involve its use as a function room or event venue.

“Potential new owners could range from those looking to run a public course as a business to companies or high-worth individuals wanting their own private course, possibly for use as corporate entertainment.

“Given the range of possibilities, we are expecting considerable interest in this property.”

South Staffordshire Council granted planning permission for a clubhouse of around 3,621 square feet, ancillary storage and 63 parking spaces more than three years ago. However, although not finished, the construction of the clubhouse has started and therefore it is considered that planning permission is now live.

In addition to the nine-hole course, the additional three acres for sale could be developed independently of the golf course.

Wood Farm Golf Course is for sale on a freehold basis. The current vendor is constructing a further nine holes on neighbouring land which may be available for purchase at a later date.

