Stony Holme Golf Club is latest former Mack Golf venue to be rescued

A golf club in Carlisle that closed down last year when its operator went into liquidation has been rescued.

Stony Holme Golf Club was one of several run by Mack Golf that closed down. Initially there were fears that none of the clubs would be saved but now most have re-opened.

GOLF fans in Carlisle have welcomed the news the city’s much-loved council-owned Stony Holme course has been saved.

Carlisle City Council vowed to get professional help to keep the course viable, reports the News & Star, and that has come from Jim Douglas, who previously managed the facility for 20 years. He has vowed to bring the course and the neighbouring Swifts Driving Range back to life.

Former head greenkeeper Robin Little, who will act as an advisor to help get the course back on its feet, said: “This is great news for the club and good news for Carlisle, because it means the city has a site for grass roots golfers again. I wish Jim all the best.

“He is the right man for the job. It’s all about providing affordable golf that ‘s accessible for everybody.”

“Everything now seems to be quite positive,” said Stony Holme captain Mark Thompson.

The maintenance commissioned by the city council has meant the course will be back in action far more quickly than would otherwise have been the case, he said.

“People have obviously been waiting to see what would happen but hopefully they will come back. The message is that this golf course will get up and running again so people should use it. We can take back the course from the dog walkers and the mountain bikers.”

Mr Douglas warned recently that there is a tremendous amount of work needed to re-establish the course and clubhouse, but he was confident it will happen quickly. He thanked Carlisle City Council, grounds staff, reception staff, the golf club and its members.