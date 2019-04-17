What will Tiger Woods’ astonishing comeback mean for golf participation?

Tiger Woods’ incredible Masters victory could lead to more people playing the game in the UK – not least because images of him winning were broadcast on the front pages of newspapers the following day.

It’s thought that the publicity boost for the game will result in more people considering playing golf – and even if the main benefit is felt in the USA, this could ultimately result in Americans wanting to play some of the best golf courses in the world in the UK, argues The Golf Business editor Alistair Dunsmuir in a new podcast with the Daily Mail’s Georgie Frost.

“Golf has something of a long-standing image problem in Britain,” she said.

“Women are still banned from joining some private clubs, young people now prefer to take up cycling rather pick up a set of golf clubs and it is finding it hard to shake off its reputation as the sport of snobs.

“That could be about to change. Some say if it doesn’t the industry is doomed.

“The monumental comeback by Tiger Woods might be the catalyst this ailing pastime needs.

“After 11 years out of the golfing – at least – spotlight, the US star has just lifted the 83rd Masters trophy.

“Do incredible wins such as this really filter down to the grass roots? Possibly not but the sport is trying to evolve.

“The big opportunity is women – only 13 per cent of UK golfers are women.”

The duo discuss initiatives clubs are undertaking to get more women to play golf plus other growth areas including the rise of shorter formats of the game.

“There are 200 clubs around the country that now offer footgolf – a new hybrid sport in which players kick a football around the course into giant holes.

“And big money is moving in, with six clubs being bought by six big entertainment companies in the last six months compared with one sale every year or two in the past,” she added.

“Something’s happening in golf. Watch this space – or hole – as one in the business might say.

“Let’s hope it’s not a black one.”

Listeners can hear the podcast in a number of ways via this link: https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/moneyball/article-6925247/Can-British-golf-repair-damaged-reputation-learn-Tiger-Woods-Moneyball.html