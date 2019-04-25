Widnes Golf Club launches ladies’ academy

Widnes Golf Club has launched its first-ever ladies’ academy in order to tap into the lucrative potential of female golfers.

The Lancashire club has established both a special passport scheme for newcomers to the sport to learn the basic skills to get out and play as well as a clear pathway into membership so they can enjoy the social benefits off the course, too.

The club is also hosting a family open day on May 5, which is aimed at all generations.

Explaining the success of the academy – which includes coaching with PGA professional Jason O’Brien – ladies liaison officer Anne Myatt says: “Ladies are not only learning how to play golf, but have made new friends and are having fun.

“We have held six-hole competitions with our existing ladies to ensure the new players feel integrated into the ladies section. These comps have proved to be very successful and great fun and the ladies have asked if we can organise these more regularly!”

New players can chart their progress in a special passport produced by the club, while the first year of the academy programme includes a free taster session and further coaching sessions for those who do not feel ready to step up to full membership.

Year two can include further coaching and a reduced membership deal, while those who want to can follow a five-year programme of coaching and discounted membership offers before taking up full membership of the club.

Anne adds: “We picked a five-year programme to ensure we provide a clear pathway and structure for the ladies. Our ultimate goal is for them to join as full members, but this approach enables them to learn in a comfortable environment and if progressing well move up to the next stage sooner.”

Adam McAlister, club support officer for the Lancashire Golf Development Group, said: “The Academy at Widnes provides a clear pathway into the sport and on into club membership and is a fun, friendly introduction to the sport.

“Expert coaching and the welcoming support of club members means this is an ideal way to give golf a go.

“The five-year programme offers an innovative and flexible approach to those who may not feel they have the skills to play in competitions or the time to get out on the course as much as they want to adapt to life as a club golfer.

“This kind of initiative is typical of many clubs in Lancashire and is making a big difference to introducing new players to the sport and securing the long-term future of our clubs.”

According to polling data, just 13 per cent of the average UK golf club’s members are adult women, but nearly one in three women would consider playing golf.