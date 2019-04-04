Zebra Finance’s problems a ‘nail for easy accessibility to golf’

Members of golf clubs who have a credit agreement with Zebra Finance will need to continue paying by direct debit, irrespective of the issues the company is facing, it has stated.

The firm provides financial options to people who buy memberships at more than 200 golf clubs, but last week the company emailed its golf club customers to say it is no longer accepting credit applications from new or existing customers.

The email stated: ‘For some time, the Bank of England has been in discussion with our funder, R Raphael & Sons plc, trading as Raphaels Bank, regarding its suitability to hold a banking licence. Raphaels has now detailed how it will achieve a solvent wind-down: central to this is a commitment to cease all lending. Raphaels withdrew from the asset finance market in November of last year and has recently withdrawn from lending in the medical finance market.

‘Zebra enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Raphaels, including a new five year funding agreement signed in December 2017. Despite this, Raphaels has decided to cease funding, placing Zebra in the position of being unable to accept any new applications for credit.

‘We worked extremely hard to find new funders to replace Raphaels, and continued to do so right up until the last moment, but have now run out of time to allow us to continue lending.

‘This outcome is extremely disappointing for both our organisations. The decision to cease funding has been taken by Raphaels and not Zebra, none the less we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this is bound to cause. We will keep you updated and will send you a further communication in due course.’

Zebra Finance’s website states: ‘Zebra Finance Limited is no longer accepting credit applications from new or existing customers. Zebra Finance continues to operate to service existing customers. Your credit agreement with Zebra Finance is still live and you will need to continue paying by direct debit. Zebra Finance will continue to collect your payments as normal. This will be by direct debit and will show as RRSZebra on your bank statement.

‘If you have applied for credit and your application has not yet been accepted or you have not signed your credit agreement your application will now be cancelled and you will be notified of this in writing. You will need to contact your services supplier (club/clinic) to arrange an alternative method of payment.

‘If you have received your activation/ Direct Debit Instruction letter your loan will be live, payment will be made to your services supplier (club/clinic) and payments will be taken as detailed in your credit agreement, they will show as RRSZebra on your bank statement.

‘If you are an auto renewal customer, your credit agreement will not be renewed and we will be writing out to you shortly. You will need to contact your club to arrange alternative payment methods for your season ticket/golf membership.

‘Any questions regarding your season ticket itself or your golf membership should be directed to your club in the first instance.’

One manager of a golf club that uses Zebra Finance wrote to The Golf Business to state: ‘Many clubs use this service and looks like we will need to look to alternatives to offer monthly payments to members. One more nail for easy accessibility to golf?’