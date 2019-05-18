18-hole venue that closed down could be resurrected as 9-hole facility

The venue of a Northern Irish golf course that closed down four years ago could be turned into a new golf facility in a sign of the strength of the golf industry in 2019.

According to The Irish News, the former Mount Ober Golf Club’s course in Belfast could be converted into a new nine-hole course with a clubhouse and state-of-the-art driving range.

The proposals, being brought forward by development company, Johncorp, ‘aim to provide an enhanced golf venue specifically tailored for modern users who no longer have time for a full 18 holes of golf’, states the paper.

‘The new plans for the site would result in the reconfiguration of the existing course into a nine-hole parkland challenge.’

A Johncorp spokesperson said the plans, if approved, will provide much needed investment for the local area.

“We are very excited by our plans for the redeveloped golf course because it will deliver a high quality sports facility that can benefit the wider neighbourhood. We understand from recent discussions that there has been a demand in the area for improved leisure amenities and this scheme will make a significant contribution to achieving that,” they said.

“The proposed new clubhouse will have a restaurant, function room and ancillary facilities, providing a new social space for the community to enjoy.

“The plans will relocate the existing driving range, and secure existing jobs in a modern facility that complements the long established use. This fresh investment in the area will create additional jobs throughout the construction phase and during operation, and will ultimately deliver an excellent facility for the community.”

Spokesman Philip Stinson added: “This proposal reflects Johncorp’s ongoing commitment to making a positive contribution to the area. We will look to build upon our previous engagement with nearby residents, and the planned consultation process will enable us to listen to feedback, which will ultimately help us deliver a better scheme.”