A beginner’s guide to betting on golf

Golf betting is increasingly becoming as popular as soccer and basketball betting. This is due in part to the growing interest in the sport by the young generation, and the many benefits it offers to bettors.

This article will introduce you to the world of golf betting.

How to bet on golf

Understand golf is the starting point when it comes to betting. Once you have a good knowledge of golf, the next step is to understand the available markets and find valuable betting opportunities. Thankfully, there are lots of betting offers on golf, so finding great betting opportunities will not be a problem.

There are two main golf tours to bet on. One is the PGA Tour played predominately in the US, but with a few odd events in South American and Asia. The other main tournament is the European Tour or ET, played across continental Europe, Asia, and South Africa.

A large number of players in the PGA Tour are Americans who play against some of the top talents from other parts of the world. The ET on the other hand is sometimes held in conjunction with the Asian and Sunshine Tournaments, so that many events are played across a number of countries.

You can choose to bet on any event in any of these tours, either during the course of the tour or at the finals.

Each tour concludes with a final series where champions through the season compete for prize money in smaller field events. In the PGA Tour, this event is called the Fed-Ex Cup, and Race to Dubai in the European Tour.

Useful statistics for betting in golf

If you are a newbie in golf betting, you may want to look at different statistics such as scoring average and drive accuracy, and use these as yardsticks to measure performance. Of course, this strategy will work, but maybe less than half the time. A better alternative is to use the more advanced approach, for example strokes gained, greens in regulation, fairways in regulations and so on. These strategies can give you a better insight than score average and drive accuracy.

With more than 140 players in a given event, you will find odds that allow for huge winnings, and you can choose one or more from the rank outsiders, mid range and favorites. However, since the era of Tiger Woods, it is rare for a favourite to go off below 4.0 in an outright tournament win. You should also be aware that a golfer can go from being a favorite to becoming mid range in one week, and a nobody can climb to become one of the favorites in the same duration. In fact, just one good finish can see a golfer go from an outsider at 201.0 to a 34.0 in a very short time.

Know Your Limit

While it is true that you can rake in huge winnings gambling on golf, you can also incur heavy losses. For this reason, you should know your limit and stick to it. The temptation of gambling is very real, and it can lead to financial issues, so never gamble with fund you cannot afford to lose, or funds that is meant for something else.