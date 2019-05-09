Carnoustie opens free to play golf course

Carnoustie Golf Links has redesigned and reopened its fourth golf course – and has made it open and free to play for everyone.

The decision by the host to last year’s 147thOpen to make The Nestie free is particularly so it can attract children, families and golf beginners.

Carnoustie’s greenkeeping team spent the winter months converting the former six-hole course into a more exciting and diverse course with five holes of varying lengths between 45 and 116 yards. Work carried out includes the rebuilding of the tees and greens and the addition of two bunkers to the course.

PGA professional Keir McNicoll said: “It’s great to have the course open again. The new layout will make the course more appealing to everyone in the community and it’s pretty cool to think that it will be the starting place for so many golfing journeys.

“Golf can sometimes be an intimidating game when you first pick up a club, so having a course like The Nestie will allow people to play with no fear.”

Juniors Ruari Carstairs and Kirsty Norrie were joined by Wave FM’s Ali DeFoy to cut the ribbon to officially reopen the course. Ruari and Kirsty were also the first to tee off on the redesigned Nestie – and they beat Ali in a one-hole competition.

The evening, at the end of April, also included competitions for the juniors on The Nestie, the putting green and the Indoor Performance Centre, and offered families the opportunity to experience the new facilities on offer at Carnoustie.

“The Nestie is free to play and is open to everyone including kids, families and golf beginners,” said a spokesman for the club.

“It’s one of the many facilities that we have on offer at Carnoustie. We are playing an active role in breaking down barriers into the sport.”