Chesfield Downs becomes The Club Company’s 14th golf club

Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Hertfordshire has been bought by The Club Company from Crown Golf.

Located near Stevenage in Hertfordshire, the venue offers golf, health and fitness, a restaurant and event space.

Commenting on the acquisition, Thierry Delsol, chief executive of The Club Company, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club. This acquisition fits perfectly with our expansion strategy. We look forward to welcoming Chesfield Downs’ members and employees into our portfolio. We believe that under new ownership and with new investment, the club will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The club has 27 golf holes, arranged as an 18-hole inland links course designed by Jonathan Gaunt, along with a nine-hole academy course, together with extensive practice facilities, including a 20-bay driving range, and a well-stocked professional shop. The club also offers a gym, a group fitness exercise studio and a small spa.

“This acquisition is part of The Club Company’s strategy to expand by both acquiring new sites and adding and improving facilities across its existing portfolio of 13 clubs,” added Delsol.

“This year, The Club Company is investing over £10 million in its existing clubs, including building a 65-bedroom, four-star hotel at The Tytherington Club in Cheshire, along with a significant exension of the health and fitness facilities at Chartham Park Golf & Country Club in West Sussex.

“With this acquisition, The Club Company operates 14 country clubs predominantly located in central and southern England. With over 40,000 members, the clubs offer a range of facilities, including championship-standard golf courses, state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities, swimming pools and tennis courts, as well as bars, restaurants and accommodation.”

Crown Golf remains Britain’s biggest golf club operator with 18 venues in its portfolio. Mytime Active is second with 16 UK facilities. Other major UK golf club operators include the QHotels Group / RBH with eight clubs, and Marriott Golf UK and Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, with seven each.