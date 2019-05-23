Golf club offers free prostate cancer tests to any man aged 45+

A golf club in Wolverhampton has partnered with local businesses to offer free prostate cancer tests to any man aged 45 or older on June 14.

In partnership with The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT), the 3 Hammers Golf Complex is hosting the tests, which each take about three minutes and normally cost about £18, for more than three hours. It’s possible that lives will be saved as a result of this.

Having heard that a simple three minute blood test can identify the presence of prostate cancer, Ian Bonser, owner of the 3 Hammers and recent winner of the England Golf Lifetime Achievement award, was inspired to run a special event offering PSA testing.

He explains: “Tens of thousands of men come through the doors here, so we are very aware of the impact prostate cancer can have. Early diagnosis is essential so when I heard of the work Graham Fulford and his charity do I was keen to offer the free blood tests here. We want as many people as possible to have access to this important test. In just three minutes they can save your life.”

Thanks to the generous support of local businesses including Lancaster Jaguar Landrover and Lloyds Bank, free PSA testing will be available to 1,000 men. The event is also supported by Tettenhall Rotary Club and Wolverhampton Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Graham Fulford is delighted to be working in partnership with the venue and hopes that this will become a regular event: “We are really pleased to be able to offer our PSA blood testing at 3 Hammers because it’s right at the heart of the community. Although the PSA test is quick and effective it is only by working in partnership with people like Ian that we can really encourage more men to take the test, so we’re really grateful that he has had the vision to implement this partnership.”

There will also be a Prostate Cancer Awareness Golf Day running during the day. Teams of four are invited to compete. For more details call the 3 Hammers Golf Reception on 01902 490728.