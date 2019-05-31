Historic golf club appoints first ever female captain

Wenvoe Castle Golf Club in Wales has appointed a woman as its club captain for the first time in its 83-year history.

According to Barry & District News, Lesley Sherrard has become the first lady member to be take up the role of club captain and the reception given by the members at the recent annual general meeting confirmed it was a very popular appointment.

Following her election, Lesley said: “I am honoured and humbled that the membership has endorsed my nomination for club captain and I will do everything I can to see the club moves forward and builds upon previous captains’ knowledge and experience. It will certainly be a challenge but it is one I am looking forward to.”

On behalf of the members’ club, vice president Colin Champ congratulated Lesley and wished her every success in her year of office. The Sherrard family have made a significant contribution to club life at Wenvoe Castle and Lesley is proud to follow in the footsteps of husband David, who is a past club captain and former club president.

Lesley’s ‘in-laws’ Mary and Sherry were also members and Sherry was co-author of the History of Wenvoe Castle Golf Club, published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the club in 1986.

Lesley’s role will include being chair of the club’s management committee and her considerable previous experience serving on that committee and together with her contribution while a former lady captain will be invaluable in taking the club forward in challenging times, reports the paper.

‘For the first time in the 83 years history of the club the name madam captain will be heard in the corridors of Wenvoe Castle and will no doubt bring a smile to the ‘ghost’ of Lady Jenner who will be delighted there is another lady at last taking a lead role at this historic venue,’ it concluded.