Historic Scottish golf club on verge of closing down

A 126-year-old golf club on the outskirts of Glasgow could close down imminently, according to reports.

The Eastwood Golf Club has, like many golf clubs in Scotland in recent years, seen its membership fall and, crucially, a planned buyout has fallen through.

According to The Scotsman, an administrator was set to be appointed ‘after the Renfrewshire club effectively run out of money to keep it in existence.

‘It is believed that a buyout had been in the pipeline, but that fell through last week, leaving a club that was founded in 1893 on the brink of closure.’

“Things have taken a turn for the worse and an administrator is coming in,” said a source.

Earlier this year the club held an open day to try and attract new members. It has been updating its social media accounts as recently as this weekend and, at the time of going to press, its website was still operational and was accepting tee time bookings – but only up until Tuesday, May 21.

A handful of Scottish clubs have been closed down over the past few years, the most recent being Carrick Knowe in Edinburgh and Brunston Castle in Ayrshire.

It also recently introduced gender-neutral tees, which were aimed at allowing golfers to play from a set of tees most suited to their ability, not their gender.

“We hope we are one of the first of many golf clubs who will make this positive step to enshrining gender equality at the heart of club golf,” said a post on the club’s Facebook page.