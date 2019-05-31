How to win two tickets for the Solheim Cup

Ahead of the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Scottish Golf has unveiled a ‘Club Ambassador Programme’ in a bid to help clubs in Scotland benefit from the tournament.

The programme encourages all golf club members across Scotland to get involved in leading local activities to promote the event ahead of its return to the home of golf this September.

Ambassadors, who will organise and deliver Solheim Cup events within their clubs, promote the Solheim Cup to fellow club members, promote opportunities to buy tickets and be the key contact within the club for all things to do with the Solheim Cup, will be rewarded with a benefits package that includes two tickets to the Solheim Cup as well as the chance to win a club visit from Europe’s captain, Catriona Matthew, with the Cup. Other benefits include access to the PING pavilion at Gleneagles during the event.

Catriona Matthew said: “I was excited to hear about Scottish Golf’s Solheim Cup Club Ambassador Programme. It is a great way to ensure that members of all the various clubs in Scotland have the information they need in order to make it as easy as possible for them to come to the Solheim Cup.

“Local support will be really important to us in our bid to win the cup back from the USA.”

Fiona Maciver has taken on the role as ‘Solheim Cup Ambassador’ at The North Berwick Golf Club. She said: “Not only does the initiative allow ambassadors to engage with club members, it will also promote the event within clubs around the country to ensure that the home supporters have the biggest presence and loudest voice during the tournament. It is especially pleasing for The North Berwick Golf Club to support Catriona during her captaincy and we wish her and the team the very best of luck to win the cup back from the USA.”

Scottish Golf CEO, Andrew McKinlay, added: “We will work with clubs to provide proactive, on-the-ground, awareness for members and find innovative ways to build up to the world’s greatest women’s golf team event.”

To sign up to be an ambassador, visit tiny.cc/Solheim