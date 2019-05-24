The Belfry opts for environmentally-friendly heating solutions

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has selected an environmentally-friendly heating solution from Viessmann to provide energy efficient hot water to its customers.

The four-time host of the Ryder Cup has installed two Viessmann Vitodens 200-W gas-condensing boilers during a recent renovation of a plant room that serves one of the hotel’s three 16-bedroom ‘pod’ accommodation wings, which stand separately from the main building.

The new arrangement will be replicated in the plant rooms serving the two other accommodation pods this summer.

To instantaneously meet hot water demand, the pair of wall-hung, cascaded 49 kW boilers feeds a Vitotrans 222 80 kW plate heat exchanger, which heats a 500-litre Vitocell 100-L DHW cylinder.

The pod’s low temperature hot water system provides space heating for radiators spanning two wings of the building via two individual Divicons, which have a mixer valve and pump packaged in to achieve variable flow temperatures for each zone.

The system is managed by Viessmann’s Vitotronic 300-K control system and includes weather compensation controls.

The lead contractor for The Belfry pod plant room renovation was Braywhite & Co of Birmingham, with the boilers installed by F and P Plumbing of Halesowen.

Gavin Fereday, senior multi-skilled engineer at Braywhite, said: “We’ve gone from a system with undersized pumps, over complicated pipe layouts, poor flue performance and other inefficiencies from using domestic boilers for commercial operation, to one that is more powerful, more responsive to end-user demand and much more energy efficient. We have been astounded at the speed in which the Vitocell cylinder reaches the temperature set point, before coming out of DHWS priority mode and heating up each Divicon.”

Mick Goodreid, chief engineer at The Belfry, said, “The Belfry Hotel & Resort is committed to ensuring guests have a comfortable stay with us. We will therefore continue to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and work to combine luxurious comfort without forgetting our environmental responsibility; Viessmann products were recommended and achieve both. The Belfry is conscious that all future heating system developments are compatible with renewable technology.”