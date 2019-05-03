The golf club on the White Cliffs of Dover

Walmer & Kingsdown Golf Club is a spectacular course which has joined a marketing partnership featuring golf clubs and accommodation providers, in order to maximise the tourism potential from the Open returning to Kent in 2020.

The golf club known as ‘The Club on the Cliffs’ thanks to its stunning position perched on top of the iconic White Cliffs of Dover, Walmer & Kingsdown Golf Club, has joined Visit Kent’s Golf in Kent Partnership.

The partnership is comprised of some of the finest golf courses in the country including the championship links at Royal St George’s, home of the Open Championship in 2020, neighbouring Prince’s and Royal Cinque Ports and Littlestone near Romney Marsh as well as the inland layouts at London Golf Club, Hever Castle, Leeds Castle and North Foreland.

With the hosting of the Open Championship at Sandwich, the Seniors Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports and the Junior Open at Littlestone next year, the eyes of the golfing world will be firmly on Kent and its golf offering, which will benefit Walmer & Kingsdown in terms of profile and media exposure in the build-up to 2020’s summer of golf tournaments.

Walmer & Kingsdown will also be hosting a unique world championship that year when the 2020 World One-Armed Golf Championships, attracting 50 of the world’s best one-armed golfers, is staged at the course.

Designed by the legendary course architect James Braid, Walmer & Kingsdown boasts panoramic views of the English Channel from every hole as well as glimpses of the coast of France on a clear day. Its unique location makes it not only the closest English course to Europe separated by the world’s busiest stretch of water, but one of only a few in the world where players are able to see another country on a separate land mass while enjoying a round of golf.

Established around the natural landscape high up on the edge of the cliffs, the course sits along a sharp ridge and a steep valley which makes for a challenging and fascinating round of golf that is characterised by numerous hanging lies, uphill tee shots and a handful of distinctive square-shaped plateau greens that are protected by low, grassy banks that demand precision shots to finish anywhere close to the flag.

Golf in Kent is a marketing partnership that comprises the golf courses, Visit Kent and some of the county’s best accommodation providers. It was set up to build on the legacy of the county staging the Open Championship in 2011 and to promote Kent as one of England’s premier golfing destinations.