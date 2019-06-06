Another closed 18-hole golf course could reopen as a nine-hole venue

One of two golf clubs in Lincolnshire that closed down last November could be revived as a nine-hole course.

Immingham Golf Club, along with Canwick Park Golf Club, closed down in the same week last year following a decline in members for both.

However, joint fixed charge receivers Stuart Jones and Philip Beattie have made the unusual move to put the now vacant club up for sale – although a potential buyer can only buy the original nine of the club’s 18 holes, along with the adjoining clubhouse, golf shop and greenkeepers’ buildings.

The move comes as Oadby Golf Club, which closed down in 2012, has now reopened as The Leicester Golf Centre but with nine holes instead of 18. And Mount Ober Golf Club, which closed in 2015, is also planning to reopen as a nine-hole venue.

Immingham Golf Club originally opened in 1975 before being extended onto adjoining land in 1984 to provide the 18-hole course.

“Only the original nine-hole course, together with the adjoining clubhouse, golf shop and greenkeepers’ buildings are offered for sale under the lease which runs for a further 74 years,” said a spokesman.

“The nine-hole course extends to 3,023 yards, par 35 and there is an additional 288 yard, par four hole which can be used for practice. The golf course is readily accessible by road via the A180 which provides connections to the nearby towns of Doncaster, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

“It is unusual for an established golf course such as Immingham to be offered to the market with vacant possession. It provides an opportunity for a range of operators who might not normally be able to acquire a freehold golf club, to consider re-opening the course with a fresh operating structure combining a range of affordable golf playing opportunities to the local golfing community.”