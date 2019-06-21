Free prostate cancer test at golf club stopped traffic

A free, three minute prostate cancer test that was open to any man at a Wolverhampton golf club proved so popular that it stopped local traffic, with over 1,000 people in attendance.

“Men, couples and familiesfrom across Staffordshire and Shropshire flocked to the 3 Hammers Golf Complex as the innovative golf centre opened its doors for its first ever prostate cancer testing event,” said a spokeswoman about the day, which took place in mid-June.

“The event proved so popular that it stopped traffic, with over 1,000 people turning up to make sure that their dads, grandads, husbands and partners took the life-saving blood test.”

“When we decided to hold this event with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT) we expected men to turn up on their own, but what we actually had was whole families coming along to support whoever was having the test,” added 3 Hammers owner Ian Bonser.

“It was really incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who helped to make sure that everyone was able to have the test. This is one of the most important events we have ever held here, but the really exciting thing is that a lot of them want to come back for more.”

During the day, teams from across the local area played in a charity golf day which served as an awareness raising event for GFCT and the important work being undertaken. Localfootball legend, Steve Bull, was amongst the competitors, swapping his boots for golf clubs as he teed off as part of the Lloyds Bank team, which was a sponsor of the testing event.

Results of the blood tests, which are based on a simple traffic light system, are sent out two weeks after the test. Ian and the team were so overwhelmed by the impact that this event has had that they are already planning the next one. Ian commented: “This has really surprised me! I am genuinely delighted with the event. It was great to see Steve Bull playing here and to see so many local families coming out to get behind this campaign. I really hope that we can continue to work with local businesses to offer this life saving test, so watch this space!!”

The event was also supported by Tettenhall Rotary Club, Lancaster Jaguar Land Roverand Wolverhampton Prostate Cancer Support Group.