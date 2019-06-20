John Dempsey ends 33 year link with Royal Curragh

The course manager of Royal Curragh Golf Club, Dr John Dempsey, has been made redundant after 33 years at the venue.

Dempsey, who is also a member of GreenKeeping magazine’s editorial advisory panel, says he is now looking forward to new opportunities.

His wife Mary broke the news on social media that Ireland’s oldest golf club had decided to dispense with the role of course manager.

‘Royal Curragh Golf Club have decided they no longer require a course manager, so, after 33 years of loyal and dedicated service, John was made redundant yesterday (June 6),’ she stated.

‘Three generations of service comes to an end, a sad day.’

Several people in the industry tweeted their support to Dr Dempsey and in response to this, he tweeted: ‘Myself and Mrs Dempsey cannot believe the response we have received re my redundancy, the number of messages of support is heading for 300! This is amazing and means so much to us, thanks.’

He added that as well as looking forward to new opportunities, his wife has a list of tasks for him to now do, including painting their house.

Dr Dempsey has a first class honours degree in turfgrass science from Myerscough College and a PhD in turfgrass pathology at the University of the West of England’s Centre for Research in Biosciences. His latest article for GreenKeeping, in which he reviews the scientific data on available casting controls at a time when most chemical treatments are no longer legal, based on a seminar he delivered at this year’s BTME, can be found in the July issue.