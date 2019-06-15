Meet The Shire London’s new, young greenkeeping team

The son of the European Tour’s chief agronomist, Richard Stillwell has been appointed to lead a youthful and energetic course management at The Shire London.

Already a veteran of 20 European Tour events, where he either assisted the tour’s agronomy team or worked alongside the in-house greenkeepers, George Stillwell, now in his 30s, has honed his skills from the age of 16 at his family golf club. George was also made lead agronomic consultant for the Ladies European Tour in 2014 and has received two R&A greenkeeping scholarships.

“I have far more resources than any club that I have dealt with before,” he said. “Our owners’ [The Bridgedown Group] approach makes decision making very easy and the family atmosphere is great to work in. It reminds me of when I worked in the family business.

“When working with my dad, we always used the old methods much more than other golf clubs, just like Jim Arthur had taught him. I do like productivity, however, and I am always finding ways to do more with less. I like to encourage the greenkeepers to think outside the box and come up with their own ideas and take ownership of them. Through this, I believe you start to really care for the course and this is my ambition here at The Shire.”

Ceri Menai-Davis, director of The Bridgedown Group, added: “In his short time at the club, George has already implemented a number of new processes and procedures which have improved productivity and, ultimately, enhanced the condition of the Masters Course at The Shire London.”

“We are delighted with the progress he has been making leading a young but enthusiastic team and guarantee our guests and visitors will appreciate the measures he has set in place.”

The Shire is the only golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros in the UK.