Nottinghamshire golf club is not in trouble despite press reports

The owner of Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club has hit back at reports that the club is in financial trouble.

In April the Nottingham Post reported that the club owed Paragon Interiors, which had just entered administration, nearly £40,000, following a refurbishment project.

The owner of the golf club is Alan Hardy, who also bought Notts County Football Club through a company called Paragon Leisure. And by the end of May local reports were stating that that company could be dissolved after failing to provide accounts for the last two years – leading to uncertainty about the future of the golf club.

However, in an interview with TheBusinessDesk.com, Hardy said he wanted to reassure members of the golf club.

“There’s been some media speculation recently which I’m keen to clear up for everyone,” he said.

“I’d like to confirm that we are completely aware of our Companies House obligations.

“On the advice of our auditors, and in consideration of the imminent sale of the football club, we exchanged correspondence with Companies House back in early May and to that end I can confirm that we were granted an official extension of time both for Notts County FC and the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club.

“I can appreciate that the story has a lot of angles and understand why it has been reported but in the interests of accuracy I wanted to clear this one up to help reassure fans, members and customers that we fully expect to satisfy all requirements in the very near future and, contrary to what was reported last month, the businesses will continue to be unaffected.”

The sale of Notts County is expected to be completed soon, added the website.