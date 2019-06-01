‘Playing golf at night is so much fun’

The Ladies European Tour ran its first-ever night golf event last month, in which participants commented on how much fun it was. Golf clubs, meanwhile, are also tapping into this entertaining and different format.

Last month saw the world’s first professional day-night golf tournament – the Ladies European Tour’s Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club – and the excitement around the event shows the potential for night golf.

Cheyenne Woods (Tiger’s niece and winner of the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters) said: “I think it’s a great event for golf. I think these formats keep the fans interested and it’s good for us too, just having a different experience playing.”

Meghan MacLaren, winner of last year’s Women’s New South Wales Open, added: “Any time that golf tries to innovate it creates a bit of a buzz, which I think is exactly what the game needs. The idea of playing under floodlights is pretty cool.”

Several UK golf clubs have been tapping into this buzz in recent years.

Parley Golf Centre in Dorset, for example, has invested in LED equipment to illuminate the balls, fairways, greens and flags.

This winter it ran bi-weekly six-hole competitions during the evenings.

“The competitions were meant as a bit of fun and a way of getting more golf in before winter turns to spring,” said spokesman Ed Baker.

“The balls have coloured LED lights inside them, which also makes them easier to find when they end up in the rough.

“The fairways are illuminated like the runways at the neighbouring Bournemouth Airport, and the greens and flags also have bright lights on.”

Dan Murphy, vice-captain of Parley Court Golf Club, which organised the competitions, said: “The LED balls are like hitting a normal golf ball. They can be switched on and off via a torch so there’s no rush to find your ball before the light goes out.”

This spring, nocturnal fundraisers in Scotland also teed off under darkness at The North Berwick Golf Club, in aid of MND Scotland, which provides vital support to people living with motor neurone disease.

Generous golfers played the ‘Wee Course’ at night armed with glowsticks and illuminous golf balls to help them take aim during darkness. The fun-filled night-time competition has become an annual fundraising fixture at the golf club and this year’s after-dark tournament proved as popular as ever, and raised almost £900 for the chosen charity.

Elaine McBride, general manager at The North Berwick Golf Club, said: “We were delighted again to help raise money for this worthy cause. It is the third year we have staged the night golf fundraiser and the second year it has been in aid of MND Scotland.

“This year’s successful event raised £892, bringing the overall total raised by The North Berwick Golf Club for MND Scotland to £2,102.”

The charity boost was welcomed by MND Scotland, which presented a certificate of thanks to the historic golf club and its generous golfers.

Iain McWhirter, MND Scotland’s head of fundraising, said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in making The North Berwick Golf Club event such a huge success. Thanks to fundraisers like this, we are able to provide vital financial, practical and emotional support to everyone affected by this devastating disease in Scotland, as well as fund ground-breaking research to take us a step closer to a cure.”

McBride added that members play a Texas Scramble format competition over six short, par three holes. “This is a popular social event,” she said.