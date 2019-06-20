Poll shows UK golfers are split over junior dress codes

A poll of UK golfers on whether children should adhere to dress codes when they learn or play golf has revealed an almost neck and neck divide.

European golf challenge company Million Dollar Hole in One asked its members their views on this debate following a story The Golf Business published about a junior golf coach a few weeks ago, and the results found that 51.3 per cent of respondents believe children should be able to dress how they want, while 48.7 per cent said they should follow the dress code and maintain the ‘tradition’ of the sport.

We published these results on our LinkedIn page and the comments we received confirmed that this is a divisive issue.

The original story focussed on a junior golf coach who was criticised for letting his students play in tracksuit bottoms and hoodies.

Thomas Devine, the director of Oulton Hall’s FUEL golf (FUture ELite) programme, sent a proud tweet of some of his young students practising their putting with the words ‘You let children play in hoodies and tracksuit bottoms? Yeah, we do! It’s the playing that’s important’.

It received more than 400,000 views and many comments – but not all were in favour, with the image drawing criticism from traditionalists for ignoring the sport’s dress code.

Million Dollar Hole in One director Martin Tyrrell said: “This result was quite extraordinary. It clearly shows the split between traditional golfers who feel that golf is a game of etiquette and history, and people that feel that youngsters should play in whatever they feel comfortable in and don’t mind what they wear, as long as they are playing and enjoying the game.”

On LinkedIn The Golf Business received dozens of comments from people who work in the industry, in which there was also a slight majority in favour of relaxed dress codes. However, as one golf club manager noted: ‘So we have our golf Brexit, great’.

The original LinkedIn post can be found via this link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thegolfbusiness/juniordresscodes